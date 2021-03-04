UrduPoint.com
West Supports Russia's Opposition But Turns Blind Eye To Domestic Problems - Moscow

The West has launched a large-scale campaign to support Russia's non-systemic opposition, while it turns a blind eye to its domestic political problems, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

"Unfortunately, many EU nations fake adherence to principles regarding so many issues: relations with Russia, inability and impossibility to protect principles under pressure of the [United] States, the human rights problematic. They use a whole arsenal of arguments to support our non-systemic opposition both in terms of politics and information. An offensive is ongoing, you see," Zakharova said, as aired on Govorit Moskva radio station.

The EU ignores its domestic problems, the spokeswoman noted.

"Its domestic problems that are much more complex: the Yellow Wests in France, and problems related to [WikiLeaks founder Julian] Assange. This is not a problem for the United Kingdom and the United States exclusively, this is a European problem, it has long been a problem of the European Union.

He stayed on the British territory and was subject to psychological pressure and blackmailing. They do not see it, they do not want to notice it," Zakharova went on to say.

The spokeswoman also expressed the belief that opposition supporters were not democrats but just "influence agents."

"If people are supported and sponsored from abroad, if they pursue a policy that is beneficial for foreign countries, if they oppose national interests and prioritize foreign interests, how can they be called liberal democratic forces? They should not hide behind this distinguished title. This is an absolutely different thing. They are influence agents. They pursue other nations' interests on our territory," Zakharova explained.

Democracy is not about influencing the domestic agenda from abroad, it is about a political process inside the country, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman stressed.

