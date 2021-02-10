West Supports Spread of Fake News About Russia by US IT Giants - Russian Foreign Ministry

The authorities of Western countries directly support the spread of disinformation and fake news about Russia by US IT giants, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

"We are witnessing a carefully coordinated information attack on the Russian audience using all the tools Western media and new opportunities for disseminating disinformation by US digital platforms social networks, video hosting with direct political support from Western authorities.

This is a linkage, this is a set of measures," Zakharova said, speaking at a meeting of the Russian State Duma commission to investigate the facts of foreign interference in Russia's internal affairs.

"Digital giants are in conjunction with those agencies or simply fulfill the order of those who stand behind them. In anticipation of all these illegal rallies that we have now observed, US IT, internet monopolists persistently promoted disinformation videos on their platforms," Zakharova said.