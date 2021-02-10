UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West Supports Spread Of Fake News About Russia By US IT Giants - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 09:23 PM

West Supports Spread of Fake News About Russia by US IT Giants - Russian Foreign Ministry

The authorities of Western countries directly support the spread of disinformation and fake news about Russia by US IT giants, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The authorities of Western countries directly support the spread of disinformation and fake news about Russia by US IT giants, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"We are witnessing a carefully coordinated information attack on the Russian audience using all the tools Western media and new opportunities for disseminating disinformation by US digital platforms social networks, video hosting with direct political support from Western authorities.

This is a linkage, this is a set of measures," Zakharova said, speaking at a meeting of the Russian State Duma commission to investigate the facts of foreign interference in Russia's internal affairs.

"Digital giants are in conjunction with those agencies or simply fulfill the order of those who stand behind them. In anticipation of all these illegal rallies that we have now observed, US IT, internet monopolists persistently promoted disinformation videos on their platforms," Zakharova said.

Related Topics

Attack Internet Russia Media All From

Recent Stories

Rs. 67.5 mln to be spent on theme food park to pro ..

1 minute ago

Reply sought from IGP over not providing security ..

3 minutes ago

UN Expert Warns Myanmar Against Unnecessary Use of ..

3 minutes ago

European Medicines Agency Says Yet to Receive Auth ..

5 minutes ago

At Least 30 People Detained in Athens During Anti- ..

5 minutes ago

Western IT Giants Promoted Content Inciting Rallie ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.