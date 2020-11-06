UrduPoint.com
West Testing Destabilizing Methods On Belarus Before Targeting Russia - Intelligence Chief

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 12:37 PM

West Testing Destabilizing Methods on Belarus Before Targeting Russia - Intelligence Chief

The West is testing destabilization techniques on Belarus before using them on Russia, the head of Russia's foreign intelligence service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The West is testing destabilization techniques on Belarus before using them on Russia, the head of Russia's foreign intelligence service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin told Sputnik.

"It's obvious that our opponents in the West are trying to map the situation in Belarus onto Russia," Naryshkin said in an interview with Director General of Rossiya Segodnya information agency Dmitry Kiselev.

"But, to be honest, there were no innovations in Belarus. 'Color revolution' technologies have been known for a while and used in the last two or three decades in many countries," the foreign intelligence chief added.

