West Throws Ukrainians Into Furnace, as If Ukraine Does Not Exist - Putin

The West throws Ukrainians into the furnace, as if Ukraine does not exist, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022)

"We see this even in the nature of hostilities. It is simply astonishing what is happening there. In general, it is as if Ukrainians do not exist.

They are thrown into a furnace, and that's it," he said at a meeting on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the re-establishment of the Russian historical and military-historical societies.

"It is Ukraine, the Ukrainian people, that is the first and main victim of the deliberate sublimation of hatred toward the Russians, toward Russia," Putin stressed.