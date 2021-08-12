West to Continue Nurturing Neo-Nazi Sentiments in Ukraine Via Crimean Platform - Lavrov

SUDAK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday labeled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Crimean Platform initiative an "another coven" for the nurturing of neo-Nazi sentiments in Ukraine.

"In a week, there will be another coven, the Crimean Platform, at which the West will continue to nurture the neo-Nazi, racist sentiments of the incumbent Ukrainian government," Lavrov stated at Tavrida art festival in the Crimean city of Sudak.

Ukraine's Crimean Platform summit, scheduled for August, is aimed at Kiev gaining support from the international community to retake control of the peninsula, which reunited with Russia in 2014, from Moscow. Kiev has already invited Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom and other countries to take part in the summit.