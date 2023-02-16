UrduPoint.com

West To Send Ukraine Only Half Of Promised Leopard 2 Tanks - German Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2023 | 12:00 AM

West to Send Ukraine Only Half of Promised Leopard 2 Tanks - German Defense Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The alliance of the countries which for months have been pressuring Berlin to supply tanks to Kiev will be able to deliver only half of the promised more modern Leopard 2 A6 tanks, contrary to earlier pledges, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Wednesday.

Germany's Die Welt newspaper reported on Tuesday that Denmark and the Netherlands would not take part in supplying Ukraine with more advanced versions of Leopard tanks, thus reducing the list of previously promised combat vehicles.

"Half a battalion (Leopard 2) A6 and one battalion A4 will be supplied. And over 120 Leopard 1 A5s will be added to this by early next year, which I ask you not to underestimate," Pistorius told reporters on the sidelines of the NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels, referring to the first deliveries of advanced tanks.

The minister confirmed that the Netherlands would only take part in supplying ammunition for the tanks, while Denmark was still assessing its participation options.

Pistorius noted that Ukraine would eventually receive five to six battalions of tanks.

The official noted that his previous day's assessment of the condition of many tanks as not exactly breathtaking had not changed, and therefore only some of the Leopard 2 tanks, the larger share, would be delivered within the previously announced time frame from the end of March to the end of April. Germany's 14 newer A6 version Leopard tanks, on the other hand, would be delivered no later than the last week of March.

"As for the condition of the tanks, one thing is clear: many tanks can be delivered and used immediately, apart from minor adaptations in terms of communication and other things, other tanks are in 'okay' condition and require modifications," Pistorius added.

Berlin had previously reported plans to create a so-called tank alliance that would be able to supply Ukraine with two battalions of Leopard 2 tanks, which amounts to about 90 combat vehicles in the German military interpretation and 60 in the Ukrainian one. Later, the government stated that "battalion" should be understood exactly in the terms of the country where the tanks are delivered.

