West To Supply Ukraine With 250 Tanks, Including Some120 Leopards, In 2023 - Shoigu

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The West will supply Ukraine with 250 tanks, including 120 Leopards and 31 Abrams this year, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday.

As for the planned deliveries of armored vehicles, in total, if we talk about tanks, 250 tanks will be delivered (to Ukraine) in 2023, including about 120 Leopards, 31 Abrams and the remnants that they have collected around the world, these are 95 T-72 tanks," Shoigu said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

