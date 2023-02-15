UrduPoint.com

West Too Late In Assisting City Of Bakhmut Forcing Kiev To Evacuate Civilians - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The Ukrainian allies have been too late in helping the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, forcing Kiev to step up efforts to evacuate remaining 5,000 civilians, including 140 children, from the embattled city ahead of a possible withdrawal of Ukrainian troops, the New York Times reported.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said ahead of the defense ministers meeting in Brussels on Tuesday that the current rate of Ukraine's ammunition expenditure was "many times higher" than the current rate of production, which put NATO defense industries "under strain," the newspaper reported.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that Washington had expected Kiev to conduct a new counteroffensive in the spring as Russia was presumably preparing a major offensive in eastern Ukraine, as cited by the newspaper.

On Tuesday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that Bakhmut may fall to Russia's military group Wagner, but it would not have a strategic impact on the overall conflict.

The hotly contested Bakhmut, located north of the city of Donetsk, has been the center of the hostilities in Donbas for months now. It is an important transport hub for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in Donbas amid the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine a year ago.

