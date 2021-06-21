UrduPoint.com
West Transfers Aid To Syrian Refugee Camps Not To Ensure Their Return To Homeland - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The West transfers all aid to camps hosting Syrian refugees to keep them there and not to ensure their return to their homeland, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"All the aid that the West collects. And it collects aid without any involvement of Damascus, in violation of the UN rules.

It is not directed toward creating conditions for refugees to return in dignity, so that there are basic services ” educational, energy, water supply ” but it is directed to refugee camps, in Jordan, in Turkey, in Lebanon, with the explicit purpose of keeping refugees there as long as possible," Lavrov said at a press conference after a meeting with Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Secretary General Helga Schmid.

