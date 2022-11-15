West Tried to Politicize G20 Final Declaration - Lavrov

DENPASAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) The West tried to make the final declaration of the G20 summit politicized, to include the condemning of Moscow's actions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"The declaration in question covers all areas that were discussed ” food, energy, and healthcare.

Our Western colleagues tried in every possible way to make this Declaration politicized and tried to include formulations that would imply condemnation of Russia's actions on behalf of the entire G20, that is, ourselves," Lavrov told a briefing.