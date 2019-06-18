West Tries to Hinder Russian-Chinese Cooperation Using Hybrid War Methods - Naryshkin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin accused on Tuesday the West of using hybrid war methods in order to hinder Russian-Chinese strategic partnership development.

"[Hybrid methods] not just can be used, they are being used.

We see this. One doesn't need to make some special effort to see manifestations of these methods," Naryshkin told reporters on the sidelines of the international security forum in the Russian city of Ufa.