West Tries To Influence Internal Political Processes In Russia - Zakharova

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 09:06 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The West is trying to influence internal political processes in Russia, including to mobilize sanctions sentiment in the context of the so-called "Navalny case," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"The main task of the initiators is not to take care of the health of the Russian citizen [Navalny], not to find out the true reasons of what happened to him," Zakharova said, speaking at a meeting of the Russian State Duma commission to investigate the facts of foreign interference in Russia's internal affairs.

"We are talking about the next phase of interference in internal affairs by influencing internal political processes and, accordingly, mobilizing the same sentiments of sanctions. This is a direct chain," she said.

More Stories From World

