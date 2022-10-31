UrduPoint.com

West Trying To Blackmail Ankara Into Joining Sanctions Against Moscow - Russian Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2022 | 01:00 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The West is trying to force Turkey to join the sanctions against Russia using any means, including blackmail, Russian Ambassador to Turkey Alexei Yerkhov said in an interview with the Turkish newspaper Dunya published on Monday.

"As far as I understand, these demands have already been made by those who, without hesitation to use any means, including harsh blackmail, are trying to force Turkey to join the sanctions imposed on us. This is how I can interpret letters and phone calls received by Turkish businesses and associations from Western partners," Yerkhov said.

The ambassador emphasized that Russia does not approve of such methods, but the final decision is up to Turkey, its government, businessmen and people.

Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on Russia since it started a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. In September, all Turkish banks stopped using Russia's Mir payment system over US warnings of sanctions.

