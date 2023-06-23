Open Menu

West Trying To Damage Russia-Kazakhstan Cooperation - Russian Security Council

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2023 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The West is attempting to negatively influence cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan, with the United States and its allies trying to promote nationalist sentiments, spread slander and manipulate public opinion by interfering in the internal affairs of independent states, Alexey Shevtsov, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council, said on Friday.

"Western countries are trying to negatively influence Russian-Kazakh relations. The United States and its allies are trying to fuel nationalist sentiments, spread slander, and manipulate public opinion, including through the internet and social media. This is a direct and unceremonious interference in the internal affairs of independent countries," Shevtsov said during security consultations in Almaty.

The two countries' relations are based on friendly centuries-old traditions and a comprehensive regulatory framework, while Russian-Kazakh economic, political and cultural ties are strengthening, the deputy secretary also said.

"Russia and Kazakhstan now stand shoulder to shoulder against modern challenges and threats to Central Asian security such as terrorism, extremism, transnational organized crime, arms smuggling and drug trafficking, including from Afghanistan. This cooperation will strengthen and be enhanced in the interests of our states," Shevtsov added.

Russia and Kazakhstan have been cooperating through, among other bodies, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) since its founding in 2001. The international organization was founded by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan. In 2017, India and Pakistan were also admitted to the organization.

