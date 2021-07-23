MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The West is trying to undermine Russia's domestic political stability on the eve of the elections, as it is putting forward unsubstantiated accusations related to jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny and other topics, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

The campaign ahead of Russia's parliamentary vote is taking place in "difficult external conditions," as Western countries seek exerting an influence on the situation in Russia, the foreign minister said at an online conference, held at a site of the United Russia political party.

"Western political strategists make no secret of the fact that they want to undermine domestic political stability. They resort to a wide range of dirty tools and fake information, and put forward unsubstantiated accusations about Navalny and the Malaysian Boeing that crashed over Ukraine in July 2014, about the Skripals and many other things," Lavrov said.