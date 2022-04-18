West Trying to Drive Wedge Between UN Members - Russian Diplomat

Western countries are creating an artificial division among the United Nations (UN) member states in order to prevent compromises in solving a wide range of international problems, Pyotr Ilyichev, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Western countries are creating an artificial division among the United Nations (UN) member states in order to prevent compromises in solving a wide range of international problems, Pyotr Ilyichev, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations, said on Monday.

"An artificial split is being created among the UN member states, which prevents compromises, solutions to the difficult problems of our time," the diplomat said at the opening of the annual Moscow International Model UN.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted. In response, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia.