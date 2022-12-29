(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) The West has turned the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) into the arena of propaganda battles, and the Polish chairmanship at the OSCE has reduced the organization's work results to zero, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Let me get this straight: things at the OSCE are not going well. The organization has been established as the platform for equitable dialogue and cooperation, but it has been in the deepest crisis over the past few years," the minister said.

"The West perceives the OSCE as an instrument of promoting its collective interests and has turned it into the arena of propaganda battles.

In 2022, Poland, with its openly anti-Russian attitude, was the OSCE Chairmanship-in-Office. According to our estimates, the Poles have succeeded in one thing only: they have reduced the effectiveness of the OSCE's work to zero. This did not come as a surprise to us," Lavrov said.

In early December, Poland did not allow Lavrov to take part in the annual conference of the 29th OSCE Ministerial Council in the Polish city of Lodz, as Warsaw believes that it is necessary to "absolutely isolate" Russia in the international arena amid its military operation in Ukraine, according to senior Polish diplomat Pawel Jablonski.