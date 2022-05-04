UrduPoint.com

West, Turning Blind Eye To Kiev's Crimes, Becomes Terrorists' Accomplice -Russian Ministry

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2022 | 07:40 AM

West, Turning Blind Eye to Kiev's Crimes, Becomes Terrorists' Accomplice -Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The West, turning a blind eye to the numerous war crimes of the Kiev regime, is thus becoming an accomplice of terrorists, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, who also leads Russia's humanitarian response coordination headquarters, said.

"It is completely incomprehensible that Western countries do not pay any attention to the numerous war crimes of the Kiev regime against both residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics and Ukrainian citizens on territories controlled by Kiev," Col. Gen. Mizintsev said at a briefing.

According to him, the "civilized West", applying the policy of double standards, is not at all interested in conducting an impartial investigation and finding the perpetrators, and often simply turns a blind eye to the numerous violations of international conventions by the Ukrainian side, or groundlessly shifts the blame onto Russia.

"All this equates the authorities of the 'civilized countries' with accomplices of terrorists, and also gives confidence to the Kiev regime in impunity for any, even the most cynical crimes committed by them against their own citizens, and justifies the cruelty of Ukrainian nationalists towards civilians who do not support their Nazi ideology," Col. Gen. Mizintsev said.

Related Topics

Russia Donetsk Kiev All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

22 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

23 hours ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

1 day ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

1 day ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

1 day ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.