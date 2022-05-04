MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The West, turning a blind eye to the numerous war crimes of the Kiev regime, is thus becoming an accomplice of terrorists, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, who also leads Russia's humanitarian response coordination headquarters, said.

"It is completely incomprehensible that Western countries do not pay any attention to the numerous war crimes of the Kiev regime against both residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics and Ukrainian citizens on territories controlled by Kiev," Col. Gen. Mizintsev said at a briefing.

According to him, the "civilized West", applying the policy of double standards, is not at all interested in conducting an impartial investigation and finding the perpetrators, and often simply turns a blind eye to the numerous violations of international conventions by the Ukrainian side, or groundlessly shifts the blame onto Russia.

"All this equates the authorities of the 'civilized countries' with accomplices of terrorists, and also gives confidence to the Kiev regime in impunity for any, even the most cynical crimes committed by them against their own citizens, and justifies the cruelty of Ukrainian nationalists towards civilians who do not support their Nazi ideology," Col. Gen. Mizintsev said.