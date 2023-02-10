UrduPoint.com

West, Ukraine Pushing Moldova To Abandon Neutrality - Senior Russian Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2023 | 01:10 PM

West, Ukraine Pushing Moldova to Abandon Neutrality - Senior Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Western countries and Ukraine are pushing Moldova to abandon neutrality, which could put an end to efforts to reach a settlement on breakaway Transnistria, Director of the Second Department of the Commonwealth of Independent States of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexey Polishchuk told Sputnik.

"Unfortunately, we see how the West and Kiev are pushing Chisinau to abandon its neutrality enshrined in the country's constitution. The same thing happened to Ukraine some time ago and Moldova is being made to follow the same steps today," the senior diplomat stated.

Polishchuk said that if Chisinau gave up its neutral status it would "put an end to the Transnistrian settlement" as people in this region did not associate themselves with alliances that were against Russia.

"In the end, the abandonment of Moldova's neutrality would play into the hands of those (political) forces in Chisinau that are in favor of resolving the issue of Transnistria with the use of force," the diplomat added.

Mainly Russian-speaking Transnistria has been seeking to secede from Moldova since the collapse of the Soviet Union. In 1992, Transnistria became a territory de facto not controlled by Chisinau following a two-year military conflict.

In 2005, the "5+2" negotiations on the Transnistrian settlement process began, involving Moldova and Transnistria, as the two sides of the conflict, as well as Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe as mediators, with the European Union and the United States acting as observers. The initiative was stalled in 2019, when the last round of discussions took place in Bratislava from October 9-10, and has not been revived since.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe European Union Chisinau Bratislava Same Kiev United States Moldova October 2019 From

Recent Stories

TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, h ..

TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, highest in 22 years

26 minutes ago
 Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in ..

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in Karachi

1 hour ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Malaysia

1 hour ago
 "Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ..

"Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ten-day talks with Pakistan c ..

2 hours ago
 23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Tu ..

23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Turkiye: FO

2 hours ago
 Taxation measures of Rs170b to be taken for comple ..

Taxation measures of Rs170b to be taken for completion of EFF’s ninth review: ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.