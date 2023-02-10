West, Ukraine Pushing Moldova to Abandon Neutrality - Senior Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Western countries and Ukraine are pushing Moldova to abandon neutrality, which could put an end to efforts to reach a settlement on breakaway Transnistria, Director of the Second Department of the Commonwealth of Independent States of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexey Polishchuk told Sputnik.

"Unfortunately, we see how the West and Kiev are pushing Chisinau to abandon its neutrality enshrined in the country's constitution. The same thing happened to Ukraine some time ago and Moldova is being made to follow the same steps today," the senior diplomat stated.

Polishchuk said that if Chisinau gave up its neutral status it would "put an end to the Transnistrian settlement" as people in this region did not associate themselves with alliances that were against Russia.

"In the end, the abandonment of Moldova's neutrality would play into the hands of those (political) forces in Chisinau that are in favor of resolving the issue of Transnistria with the use of force," the diplomat added.

Mainly Russian-speaking Transnistria has been seeking to secede from Moldova since the collapse of the Soviet Union. In 1992, Transnistria became a territory de facto not controlled by Chisinau following a two-year military conflict.

In 2005, the "5+2" negotiations on the Transnistrian settlement process began, involving Moldova and Transnistria, as the two sides of the conflict, as well as Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe as mediators, with the European Union and the United States acting as observers. The initiative was stalled in 2019, when the last round of discussions took place in Bratislava from October 9-10, and has not been revived since.