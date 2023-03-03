West Understands Plans to Occupy Russian Regions Doomed to Failure - Russian Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Western countries demand that Ukraine continue offensive operations and occupy the territory of new Russian regions, although they understand such plans are doomed to failure, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"For all these years, the collective West, which has nurtured the neo-Nazi Kiev regime, has made it an obedient instrument, with which it tries in vain to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. Today, Western countries demand that Kiev continue its offensive operations and the occupation of the territory of new Russian regions, although they understand that such plans are doomed to failure. They do not care that the price of such a policy is the lives of thousands of innocent people," the ministry said in a statement.