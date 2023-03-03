UrduPoint.com

West Understands Plans To Occupy Russian Regions Doomed To Failure - Russian Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2023 | 04:40 PM

West Understands Plans to Occupy Russian Regions Doomed to Failure - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Western countries demand that Ukraine continue offensive operations and occupy the territory of new Russian regions, although they understand such plans are doomed to failure, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"For all these years, the collective West, which has nurtured the neo-Nazi Kiev regime, has made it an obedient instrument, with which it tries in vain to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. Today, Western countries demand that Kiev continue its offensive operations and the occupation of the territory of new Russian regions, although they understand that such plans are doomed to failure. They do not care that the price of such a policy is the lives of thousands of innocent people," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kiev Price All

Recent Stories

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent f ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent for device that locates geograp ..

33 minutes ago
 ECP gives recommendations to President about elect ..

ECP gives recommendations to President about election date in Punjab

1 hour ago
 PM takes notice of incident during construction of ..

PM takes notice of incident during construction of Bhara Kahu Bypass Flyover

2 hours ago
 President calls for paying attention towards diffe ..

President calls for paying attention towards differently-abled people

2 hours ago
 Meydan Forum discusses innovation and sustainabili ..

Meydan Forum discusses innovation and sustainability in educational field

2 hours ago
 Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street ..

Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street gains

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.