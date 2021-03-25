West Unleashes 'Mentality' Warfare Against Russia - Adviser to Russian Defense Minister

Western countries, led by the United States, have unleashed a new type of war against Russia a "mentality" war the consequences of which will not be visible immediately, Andrey Ilnitskiy, an adviser to the Russian defense minister, said in an interview with the Russian magazine Arsenal Otechestva

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Western countries, led by the United States, have unleashed a new type of war against Russia a "mentality" war the consequences of which will not be visible immediately, Andrey Ilnitskiy, an adviser to the Russian defense minister, said in an interview with the Russian magazine Arsenal Otechestva.

According to the minister's adviser, the Western states avoid direct military confrontations with Russia, as the latter is capable of inflicting unacceptable damage on them with its nuclear weapons and modern army. This excludes the likelihood of a direct military confrontation for the next 10 years. Therefore, they have unleashed an information and hybrid war against Russia.

"All this leads to the emergence of a new type of war. If in classical wars the goal is to destroy the enemy's manpower, in modern cyberwars � to destroy the enemy's infrastructure, then the goal of a new war is to destroy self-consciousness, change the mentality � civilizational basis of the enemy's society.

I would call this type mentality war," Ilnitskiy said.

According to the official, if manpower and infrastructure can be restored, then "the course of the evolution of consciousness cannot be reversed, especially since the consequences of this 'mentality' war do not appear immediately, but only after at least a generation, when it will be simply impossible to do something."

To counter this "mentality" war, Russia should take several measures, including sovereignizing the internet, training specialists in information countermeasures for the military and civil spheres, rebooting youth policy, resuming an active and broad dialogue with the conservative majority, which is the supporting electorate of the current government.