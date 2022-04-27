West Unwilling to Involve Minsk in Russia-Ukraine Agreements - Belarusian Foreign Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said the West does not want to involve Minsk in the process of reaching agreements between Russia and Ukraine or take into account Belarusian interests.

"It is absolutely normal for any sovereign state to wish, want, and sometimes even demand that its interests as a sovereign state be taken into account within the framework of the new security architecture... And it would not be entirely normal not to take into account our interests, it is strange to be surprised at our desire," Glaz told Belarus 1 tv channel.

"Naturally, a number of foreign actors, Western partners would not want this, they don't like it, they don't like to take into account the interests of Belarus," he said.

Glaz said three rounds of Russia-Ukraine talks were held in Minsk, adding that Belarus sincerely wants the conflict in Ukraine to be settled.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russia and Belarus.