The West uses the environment topic as a shield to justify its attempts to derail Russia's strategic projects in the Arctic, Russian Security Council First Deputy Secretary Yury Averyanov said in an interview with Sputnik, noting that Western environmental experts who furiously protest Russia's operation in the region do not say a single word about other countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The West uses the environment topic as a shield to justify its attempts to derail Russia's strategic projects in the Arctic, Russian Security Council First Deputy Secretary Yury Averyanov said in an interview with Sputnik, noting that Western environmental experts who furiously protest Russia's operation in the region do not say a single word about other countries.

When asked whether competitors could be "squeezed out" of economically attractive Arctic territories under the pretext of nature protection, Averyanov noted that such a danger exists.

"We see that Western countries are increasingly turning ecological and environmental issues into an instrument of pressure, discrimination and unfair competition," Averyanov explained.

"For instance, under the pretext of protecting the marine environment, Russian fishing vessels are being driven out of the fishery protection zone around Svalbard," the official added.

According to Averyanov, influential Western non-governmental environmental organizations keep accusing Russian authorities and companies operating in the region of causing damage to local ecosystems.

"We often see how Western environmental experts violently protest our projects, while foreign enterprises continue to operate on the other side of the border and we hear no single word about them," Averyanov continued.

Often, foreign experts call for the preservation of vulnerable Arctic ecosystems precisely close to Russia's strategic facilities, in areas where promising deposits or shipping routes are located, the security council official added.

"And this happens despite the fact that no other country but Russia has done such a huge work to eliminate the accumulated damage to the environment in the past decades in the Arctic. The environmental responsibility of our companies meets and often significantly exceeds the most progressive global standards," Averyanov noted.

"It is obvious that this noble pretext only serves as a shield for interfering in our internal affairs and disrupting strategic projects," Averyanov stressed.