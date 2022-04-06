West Uses Russian Diplomats Expulsion as Information, Political Attack Means - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The West uses the expulsion of Russian diplomats as a means of an information and political attack against Moscow, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"It was the collective West that began to use the declaration of Russian diplomats personae non gratae, that is, imposing sanctions on them and isolating them from the opportunity to work .

.. as a tool ... for information and political attack," Zakharova told radio broadcaster Sputnik.