West Uses Sanctions to Pressure Russia, Open Way for Diplomacy - Scholz

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The West uses sanctions against Russia to pressure Moscow and, at the same time, to open a way for diplomatic solution of the conflict in Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview.

"It is important that we do not give up, but to continuously continue implementing all the various measures that we have launched - on the one hand, with the sanctions that we are implementing in order to apply pressure, and on the other hand, we open space for diplomacy," Scholz told ZDF on Thursday.