West Using Pandemic To Topple Venezuelan Government - Russian Foreign Ministry
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 06:27 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The West is trying to take advantage of the coronavirus crisis in Venezuela to topple its government, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.
"Some of them are trying to use the difficult epidemiological situation in the world and in Venezuela in particular to achieve their political goals.
.. because the idea of instigating a coup that would topple the lawfully elected president is fixed in the minds of some Western politicians," Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.