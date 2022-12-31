West Using People of Ukraine to Split and Weaken Russia - Putin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) KAMCHATSKY, December 31 (Sputnik) - The West is using the people of Ukraine to divide and weaken Russia, but this will never happen, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"(Western countries) are cynically using Ukraine and its people to weaken and split Russia.

We have never allowed and will not allow anyone to do this," Putin said in his New Year's address.

Russia has been living under sanctions since 2014, but this year the West has declared a sanctions war, however, it has failed to achieve its goals, he underlined.

The president was speaking from the headquarters of the southern military district.