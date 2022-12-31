UrduPoint.com

West Using People Of Ukraine To Split And Weaken Russia - Putin

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2022 | 05:40 PM

West Using People of Ukraine to Split and Weaken Russia - Putin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) KAMCHATSKY, December 31 (Sputnik) - The West is using the people of Ukraine to divide and weaken Russia, but this will never happen, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"(Western countries) are cynically using Ukraine and its people to weaken and split Russia.

We have never allowed and will not allow anyone to do this," Putin said in his New Year's address.

Russia has been living under sanctions since 2014, but this year the West has declared a sanctions war, however, it has failed to achieve its goals, he underlined.

The president was speaking from the headquarters of the southern military district.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Split Vladimir Putin December From

Recent Stories

Wanted to surprise mother on New Year’s Eve: Res ..

Wanted to surprise mother on New Year’s Eve: Reshabh Pant

22 minutes ago
 Federal govt decides to keep POL prices unchanged ..

Federal govt decides to keep POL prices unchanged in January

39 minutes ago
 Babar Azam reviews match drawn between Pakistan, N ..

Babar Azam reviews match drawn between Pakistan, New Zealand

2 hours ago
 vivo V25 Series Launching Soon in Pakistan

Vivo V25 Series Launching Soon in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PCB announces free entry for fans for the second T ..

PCB announces free entry for fans for the second Test

2 hours ago
 Govt to outsource three major airports to Int'l op ..

Govt to outsource three major airports to Int'l operators

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.