West Using Russian Hackers Issue as Fetish to Divert Attention From Own Problems - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The Western countries are using the issue of the so-called Russian hackers as a fetish to divert public opinion from their own problems, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, commenting on a new batch of allegations that Moscow used cyberattacks for its purposes.

In October, UK media accused alleged Russian hackers from the Turla group of trying to attack resources of government, military and research organizations in 35 countries for intelligence purposes. The Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom said that the media had incorrectly reflected on the joint report made by the UK National Cyber Security Center and the US National Security Agency.

"That has already become a cliche � Russian hackers � and it is used for diverting attention from [the Western countries'] own problems. This is very convenient to demonize [Russia] and hide their own headaches by using this fetish, scaring by Russian hackers. We have many times faced that and are treating [the phenomenon] with some irony ... It is impossible to comment on that seriously," Peskov said.

He added that no hacking accusations against Russia had been substantiated and proved.

The Western countries have repeatedly voiced concerns over the alleged cyberwarfare waged by Moscow against them. Russia has refuted all the accusations, pointing out that no proof has been provided.