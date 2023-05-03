West Using Terrorists Against Russia Now Just Like in 1990s in Caucasus - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The West is actively using terrorist and extremist organizations against Russia just like in the 1990s in the North Caucasus, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has said.

"Deceitfully declaring the importance of the fight against terrorism, the West is actively using terrorist and extremist organizations against Russia, using methods that it used in the 1990s in the North Caucasus," Patrushev said in an interview with the Izvestia daily.