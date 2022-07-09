West Virginia, Colorado Men Arrested for Alleged Involvement in Jan. 6 Riot - Justice Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) A man from West Virginia and another from Colorado have been arrested and charged over their alleged involvement in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, the Justice Department said in a press release on Friday.

John Thomas Gordon was arrested in Martinsburg, West Virginia and accused of repeatedly throwing a hard object at and kicking the north door of the Capitol in an attempt to gain entry.

"On Jan. 6, Gordon was illegally on the Capitol grounds and took part in violence outside the North Door of the Capitol. Police officers were on the other side of the glass window in the door, attempting to secure the building," the Justice Department said. "Gordon repeatedly threw a hard object at the North Door. He also kicked the door in attempts to destroy it to gain entry. He also yelled obscenities at the law enforcement officers on the other side of the door.

"

Authorities in Denver, Colorado meanwhile arrested Tyler Earl Ethridge, a pastor who prosecutors say took part in confrontations with officers.

"According to court documents, on Jan. 6, Ethridge was among rioters illegally on the Capitol grounds. He helped remove fencing erected on the northwest approach to the Capitol. He proceeded with the crowd past the barricades to the West Plaza outside the Capitol Building. As law enforcement officers attempted to clear the crowd, Ethridge climbed a media scaffolding and exhorted the crowd to keep fighting," the Justice Department said.

More than 850 people from nearly all 50 states have been arrested for alleged crimes committed during the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. At least 260 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, and investigations into the incident remain ongoing.