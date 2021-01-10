UrduPoint.com
West Virginia State Lawmaker Resigns After Participating In Capitol Hill Unrest

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans has resigned from the state's House of Delegates after taking part in the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump.

Earlier, a Federal court in the US District of Columbia charged three men, including Evans, over Wednesday's unrest at the Capitol building.

"I hereby resign as a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, effective immediately," Evans said in a letter to the state governor, Jim Justice.

Thousands of Trump supporters violently stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the presidential election results. The protesters attacked police with metal pipes and chemical irritants, damaged property, seized the inauguration stage and occupied the rotunda inside the Capitol building. The attack came after Trump urged his supporters to keep fighting to overturn the election results.

Five people died as a result of the violent entry into the Capitol complex.

