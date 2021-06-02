West Virginia to Give Away Guns, Cash as COVID-19 Vaccine Incentive - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The US state of West Virginia will be giving away prizes including money, trucks, and guns as part of its COVID-19 vaccine incentivization program, Governor Jim Justice said on Tuesday.

"The giveaway will include a $1.588 million grand prize, a $588,000 second prize, full scholarships to any higher education institution in West Virginia, custom-outfitted trucks, weekend vacations at state parks, lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, custom hunting rifles and custom hunting shotguns," a release on the governor's official webpage stated.

Residents of West Virginia must be fully vaccinated in order to be eligible for the lottery giveaways.

The state is currently developing a registration website for the program.

The state set a goal of getting at least one vaccine dose to 65 percent of all eligible West Virginians, 75 percent of West Virginians age 50 and older, and 85 percent of West Virginians age 65 and older by the state's birthday on June 20.

Justice added that the faster the state gets people fully vaccinated, the more lives they will be able to save, noting that the cost of not doing so will continue to increase over time.