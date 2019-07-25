UrduPoint.com
West Wages Information War Against Russia, Produces Fake News - Russian Upper House

The speaker of the upper house of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matviyenko, accused the West on Thursday of waging a brutal information war against Russia and publishing fake news all the time

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The speaker of the upper house of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matviyenko, accused the West on Thursday of waging a brutal information war against Russia and publishing fake news all the time.

"A brutal information war against Russia is underway, and fakes are constantly being produced," Matviyenko said at a press conference, commenting on Western pressure on Russian media.

She stressed that no one could accuse Russia of creating any fake news.

The upper house is ready to urge the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to address Russian journalists' rights violations abroad.

"We will not be silent, we will use every opportunity, including addressing officials in charge of media at the OSCE and the United Nations," Matviyenko said, commenting on protecting Russian journalists' rights abroad.

She accused the international organizations of not being resolute enough.

"We have to call for respecting conventions and international rules in this sphere. We will certainly continue our decisive effort, just like we are doing when we try to protect our journalist [Kirill] Vyshinsky [RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head, jailed in Ukraine on treason charges] and other journalists whose activity abroad is illegally limited or banned," Matviyenko emphasized.

