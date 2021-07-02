West Wants Moldova to Have Anti-Russian Parliamentary Majority - Dodon

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The West wants Moldova to have a parliamentary majority that will follow its instructions and help in a geopolitical struggle against Russia, Igor Dodon, the country's former president, told Sputnik.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, has said that the United States and the European Union are making attempts to interfere in Moldovan elections. At the same time, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry said that it had not received any complaints from government agencies about foreign interference in the organization of early parliamentary elections.

Dodon, who co-chairs the electoral bloc of Communists and Socialists, believes that the West is dissatisfied with the fact that Moldova does not pursue an anti-Russia policy like neighboring Romania and Ukraine.

"Only Moldova, due to the fact that we held a more balanced position, does not fit. Therefore, there is a task to create a parliamentary majority in Moldova, which will strictly follow the instructions of the West in its geopolitical struggle against Russia," Dodon said.

According to Moldova's former president, the West intends to do everything possible to "drag Russia into a new regional conflict."

"How it will happen ” just declarations, either to join the anti-Russian sanctions, or, even worse, to make some provocations in Transnistria, in what form it will be ” we will see, but I think that they will go on all fronts," Dodon said.

Early parliamentary elections in Moldova are scheduled for July 11.