West Wants to Defeat Moscow to Solve 'Russian Issue' - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The West is trying to defeat Russia in such a way so that it could not recover for decades, which is an attempt to solve the "Russian issue," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Why do people refuse to see the Nazi ideology that now underlies the Kiev regime? All those statements that are being made by his supporters and puppet masters, well, I don't see any way to regard them otherwise as an attempt to finally solve the 'Russian issue.

' Russia must receive a strategic defeat and not recover for a long time," Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 and RIA Novosti.