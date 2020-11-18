UrduPoint.com
West Wants To Derail Karabakh Ceasefire Deal - Russian Foreign Intelligence

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 11:49 PM

The West is provoking nationalists in Armenia and Azerbaijan to discredit the ceasefire agreement and derail it, the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The West is provoking nationalists in Armenia and Azerbaijan to discredit the ceasefire agreement and derail it, the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin said Wednesday.

"We have information that some Western countries use existing channels to provoke Armenian and Azerbaijani nationalists to discredit and derail the ceasefire agreement," Naryshkin said.

According to the official, Armenians are told that ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh is the defeat of Yerevan, Azerbaijani are told that the Kremlin "stole their victory."

"The United States and its allies are upset that the war was stopped with Moscow's mediation. This, basically, negated their years of work to squeeze Russia out of the Caucasus region," Naryshkin said.

Washington and Brussels try to pit Armenia and Azerbaijan against each other to dismantle the regional balance of power, the chief of intelligence said.

