Wed 10th June 2020

West Wants to Destabilize Situation in Russia Through Network of NGOs - Patrushev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) In order to destabilize the situation in Russia, the West is creating an extensive network of non-governmental structures on its territory, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

In an interview with the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper, Patrushev spoke about methods used by the West to destabilize the socio-political situation in Russia.

"Activities aimed at destabilizing the socio-political situation in our country are constantly intensifying. To this end, an extensive network of foreign non-profit NGOs and domestic public structures dependent on them is being created on the Russian territory to implement so-called democratic programs and projects that meet the interests of Western states," he said.

Patrushev said NGOs engaged in political activities in Russia had officially received from Western sponsors about 4 billion rubles ($58.

3 million) in 2015-2019, or even more due to gray schemes.

At the same time, according to the official, "as a result of the implementation of [Russian] Security Council decisions by Federal state bodies, the anti-Russian activities of a number of foreign non-governmental organizations have been localized, and control over the receipt of financial and other assistance from abroad by Russian opposition and pro-Western nonprofit organizations has been strengthened."

Patrushev said candidates for the roles of non-systemic opposition leaders in Russia were selected by the West.

He said the West gave the Baltic countries a crucial role in organizing direct contacts with destructive forces within Russia.

