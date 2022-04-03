UrduPoint.com

West Wants To Turn Bucha Into Another Srebrenica Using Fakes - Russian Alpha Veteran

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2022 | 11:20 PM

West Wants to Turn Bucha Into Another Srebrenica Using Fakes - Russian Alpha Veteran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) The West intends to use fake photos and videos to turn the town of Bucha into "Ukrainian Srebrenica" and accuse Russia of alleged genocide of the local population, although the low quality of these materials is evident, Sergey Goncharov, honorary president of the International Association of Veterans of the Russian Anti-Terror Units Alfa, told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed all photos and footage published by Ukraine allegedly evidencing the Russian troops' crimes in Bucha represent another provocation as all Russian units completely withdrew from the town as early as March 30. When Bucha was controlled by the Russian armed forces, not a single local resident has suffered from violence, the ministry said.

"Absolutely obviously this is another fake. We have already passed through this kind of things. Similar situations occurred in Srebrenica, in Syria. Everyone now sees that a supposedly murdered man rises from the ground when a car with an operator drives by," Goncharov said.

Meanwhile, Kiev's regime and the West should be expected to carry out other similar provocations, he said.

"Therefore, we must work preemptively, not only to defend ourselves in the information field, by proving our case and exposing lies, but also to undertake a counteroffensive," Goncharov stressed.

