West Watches On As Kiev Tries Hard To Reverse Minsk Agreements - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 12:42 PM

West Watches On As Kiev Tries Hard to Reverse Minsk Agreements - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The team of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is "tying itself into knots" to reverse Minsk agreements while the West, which backed the agreements at their inception, is showing its powerlessness as it simply watches on, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik.

"At the moment, the moral truth and the international laws' truth is on our side and on the side of the [Eastern Ukrainian] militias. And I do not think we should let off the hook Mr Zelenskyy and his team, which is tying itself into knots," Lavrov said.

The foreign minister recalled Zelenskyy's statement about the agreements, when the Ukrainian president became "desperate to turn Minsk agreements around" and said that the treaty "is no longer good for us, but we need it because preserving Minsk agreements is the guarantee that the sanctions against Russia will remain.

"

"We ask the West, how do you assess that? They keep their eyes down in shame and cannot say anything. But I think that it's a shame, it's a disgrace when an international legal document is being twisted like that, and the West, which co-authored the document and backed it in the UN Security Council, is showing absolute lack of power," Lavrov said.

