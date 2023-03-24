West Well Aware of Negative Outcome of Using Uranium Shells - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) There are documents that confirm that the West is well aware of negative consequences of the use of ammunition with depleted uranium, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

"I draw your attention to the documents confirming the awareness of NATO countries about the danger of the consequences of the use of this type of ammunition, both for the armed forces, the civilian population, and for the ecology of the territories .

.. The West is well aware of the negative consequences of the use of ammunition with depleted uranium," Kirillov told reporters.

As an example of these documents, the official named the final report of the US Army Environmental Policy Institute to the Congress in 1994. According to the document, technologies for reducing the toxicity of depleted uranium do not exist, while cleaning the areas where depleted uranium ammunition is used is extremely difficult.