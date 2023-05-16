West Will Have to Accept Reality of Strong Russia-China Relations - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron's statements about Russia's "dependence" on China are an attempt to set up friendly countries against each other, but Western leaders will have to come to terms with the reality of strong relations between Moscow and Beijing, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Macron told the Opinion agency that Russia suffered a "geopolitical defeat" and is becoming dependent on China, thus "raising doubts" among its historical allies.

"However, in the emerging view of the world, Emmanuel Macron, like other Western leaders, will have to come to terms with the reality of strong, equal and mutually respectful relations between Moscow and Beijing.

A factor the importance and influence of which on international relations will only increase," Grushko said.

By pumping Ukraine with weapons the West trying to avoid taking responsibility for the current crisis, the diplomat added.

"The ongoing reckless pumping of the fascist Kiev regime with weapons is the only way to avoid taking responsibility for the crisis into which they have plunged many countries and regions with their thoughtless policy of inciting neighbors against each other," the diplomat said.