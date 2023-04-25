(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The Western nations will not pay compensation to Turkey if Ankara joins sanctions against Russia, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

"Why should I take sides in order to seem good to someone, to please someone? What will be our benefit? .

.. On the contrary, Turkey will suffer damage. No one will compensate ... damage, especially Western countries. We should be realists," Cavusoglu todl the TV100 broadcaster.