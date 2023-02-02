West Will Supply Kiev With Modern Equipment Together With Foreign Combat Crews - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) It seems that the West will supply Kiev with modern military equipment together with foreign combat crews, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"All types of weapons that have already been partially transferred, and especially those that have been announced, according to experts, it is impossible for Ukrainians to work on these systems, trained or having passed some two-month or even three-month courses.

There are systems, according to specialists, that cannot be trained for in the foreseeable future, and if they are supplied, then most likely it will be done together with combat crews," Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 and RIA Novosti.