West Will Try To Dissolve Specific Fake About Bucha In Demagogic Reasoning - Lavrov

Published April 04, 2022

After the appearance of the staged video, the West will try to dissolve the fake about the events in the Ukrainian city of Bucha into demagogy about the nature of the Ukrainian crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) After the appearance of the staged video, the West will try to dissolve the fake about the events in the Ukrainian city of Bucha into demagogy about the nature of the Ukrainian crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"I guess that, well, knowing British diplomacy, the task is to dissolve this particular fake in the city of Bucha in demagogic arguments about the nature of the Ukrainian crisis," Lavrov said at a press conference with the Arab League Contact Group on Ukraine in Moscow.

