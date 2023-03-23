West Will Try to Interfere in Russian Presidential Elections in 2024 - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The West will try to interfere in the presidential elections in Russia in 2024, undisguised influence attempts have been made since the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

Medvedev gave an interview to leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

"There is no doubt that they will interfere, like they have always interfered," he told reporters in response to a relevant question.