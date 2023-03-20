West Working to Undermine 3+3 Format on South Caucasus - Lavrov

Russia understands the goals the West is promoting in the South Caucasus, including undermining the 3+3 format, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

"The West has completely discredited itself, we see perfectly well what goals the West pursues in the South Caucasus, it does not even hide them," Lavrov said during a press conference following talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, adding that one of the goals is undermining the 3+3 format on South Caucasus.

Russia promotes together with three South Caucasian states � Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia, and three neighboring countries � Russia, Turkey and Iran.

"The Georgian side is still thinking about joining this format, but the first meeting took place, the door remains open for Tbilisi, now we are working on convening for a second meeting in the 3+3 format," Lavrov explained.