Westerdam Passengers Disembarking in Cambodia After Negative Coronavirus Tests -US Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Passengers of the Westerdam cruise ship, which has been rejected by five ports in Asia over coronavirus fears, are disembarking in Cambodia after testing the virus negative, the US Embassy said on Friday.

People were allowed to leave the vessel in the port of Sihanoukville after local health authorities had checked 20 passengers, who showed symptoms of an illness. No cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed among those on board of the ship.

"The first passengers are off the #Westerdam and headed home! We're happy to greet them as they step onto dry land.

Thank you to the government of #Cambodia who helped this happen," the US Embassy wrote on its Twitter page.

The passengers have been personally welcomed by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The new strain of coronavirus - COVID-19 - was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries. The worldwide number of confirmed cases has already exceeded 63,000 with more than 1,400 people having died. In late January, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.