UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Westerdam Passengers Disembarking In Cambodia After Negative Coronavirus Tests -US Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 07:30 AM

Westerdam Passengers Disembarking in Cambodia After Negative Coronavirus Tests -US Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Passengers of the Westerdam cruise ship, which has been rejected by five ports in Asia over coronavirus fears, are disembarking in Cambodia after testing the virus negative, the US Embassy said on Friday.

People were allowed to leave the vessel in the port of Sihanoukville after local health authorities had checked 20 passengers, who showed symptoms of an illness. No cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed among those on board of the ship.

"The first passengers are off the #Westerdam and headed home! We're happy to greet them as they step onto dry land.

Thank you to the government of #Cambodia who helped this happen," the US Embassy wrote on its Twitter page.

The passengers have been personally welcomed by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The new strain of coronavirus - COVID-19 - was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries. The worldwide number of confirmed cases has already exceeded 63,000 with more than 1,400 people having died. In late January, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World China Twitter Died Wuhan Hun Cambodia January December Government Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Foreign Minister Denies Rumors of Crown Prin ..

7 hours ago

US Files Superseding Indictment Against Huawei - C ..

7 hours ago

Universities' linkages with corporate sector enabl ..

7 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed participates in mangrove seedling ..

8 hours ago

Ethiopian PM arrives in UAE

9 hours ago

Jordan’s Fuheis Youth Club snatches AWST 2020 ba ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.