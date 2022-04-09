Western Actions in Ukraine May Prompt Military Confrontation Between Russia, US - Antonov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that actions of Western countries amid Moscow's special operation in Ukraine are provocative and dangerous, and may prompt a direct military confrontation between Russia and the US.

"Western states are directly involved in the current events as they continue to pump Ukraine with weapons and ammunitions, thereby inciting further bloodshed," Antonov told Newsweek.

The ambassador went on to say that the West, supplying Ukraine with weapons, is acting dangerous and provocative, and that the supplied military equipment is a "legitimate target" for the Russian armed forces.

"We warn that such actions are dangerous and provocative as they are directed against our state," Antonov said, adding that "they can lead the U.S. and the Russian Federation onto the path of direct military confrontation. Any supply of weapons and military equipment from the West, performed by transport convoys through the territory of Ukraine, is a legitimate military target for our Armed Forces."