UrduPoint.com

Western Actions In Ukraine May Prompt Military Confrontation Between Russia, US - Antonov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Western Actions in Ukraine May Prompt Military Confrontation Between Russia, US - Antonov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that actions of Western countries amid Moscow's special operation in Ukraine are provocative and dangerous, and may prompt a direct military confrontation between Russia and the US.

"Western states are directly involved in the current events as they continue to pump Ukraine with weapons and ammunitions, thereby inciting further bloodshed," Antonov told Newsweek.

The ambassador went on to say that the West, supplying Ukraine with weapons, is acting dangerous and provocative, and that the supplied military equipment is a "legitimate target" for the Russian armed forces.

"We warn that such actions are dangerous and provocative as they are directed against our state," Antonov said, adding that "they can lead the U.S. and the Russian Federation onto the path of direct military confrontation. Any supply of weapons and military equipment from the West, performed by transport convoys through the territory of Ukraine, is a legitimate military target for our Armed Forces."

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Lead United States May From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th April 2022

1 hour ago
 Le Pen Says Not Supporting Sanctions Against Russi ..

Le Pen Says Not Supporting Sanctions Against Russian Raw Materials, Gas

10 hours ago
 Lawyers will observe mourning day on April 9

Lawyers will observe mourning day on April 9

11 hours ago
 US Has More Russia Sanctions Levers, Will Use Them ..

US Has More Russia Sanctions Levers, Will Use Them Till Moscow De-Escalates - St ..

11 hours ago
 Existing Contracts Unaffected by EU Ban on Coal Im ..

Existing Contracts Unaffected by EU Ban on Coal Imports From Russia Until August ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.