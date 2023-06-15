UrduPoint.com

Western Aid To Syrian Refugees Falls To Dangerous Levels - Jordanian Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Western Aid to Syrian Refugees Falls to Dangerous Levels - Jordanian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) International aid to Syrian refugees in Syria's neighboring countries has declined to dangerous levels, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al Safadi said on Thursday.

"International support for refugees is dwindling at dangerous rates. This year, international funding to our response plan stands at near 6.8%. Last year it stood at 3.3% compared to almost 70% in 2016. You can see the trajectory," the minister said during the ministerial meeting of the Syria conference organized by the European Union.

Al Safadi said that the cost of supporting refugees fell almost entirely on the shoulders of the host states.

The Jordanian foreign minister arrived in the Belgian capital to participate in a donor conference organized by the European Union on "the future of Syria and the region." The conference is being held without representatives of the Syrian and Russian governments.

For 12 years, the protracted Syrian crisis has placed an estimated 15.3 million people in dire need of humanitarian assistance, including 5.5 million refugees forced to flee Syria to neighboring states and 6.8 million internally displaced people, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia European Union 2016 Refugee (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Continues Rescue & Relief Operation ..

Pakistan Navy Continues Rescue & Relief Operation At Cyclone Effected Areas Of S ..

39 seconds ago
 Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese ..

Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders of 2023 ..

6 minutes ago
 Startup Genome and Hub71 launch 2023 Global Startu ..

Startup Genome and Hub71 launch 2023 Global Startup Ecosystem report

7 minutes ago
 DoH, Mass General Brigham, and ICGD collaborate to ..

DoH, Mass General Brigham, and ICGD collaborate to advance life sciences researc ..

7 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Iranian Am ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Iranian Ambassador to the UAE

22 minutes ago
 Time running out for Pakistan to secure IMF bailou ..

Time running out for Pakistan to secure IMF bailout funds, Moody's warns

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.