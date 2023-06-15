Western Aid to Syrian Refugees Falls to Dangerous Levels - Jordanian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) International aid to Syrian refugees in Syria's neighboring countries has declined to dangerous levels, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al Safadi said on Thursday.

"International support for refugees is dwindling at dangerous rates. This year, international funding to our response plan stands at near 6.8%. Last year it stood at 3.3% compared to almost 70% in 2016. You can see the trajectory," the minister said during the ministerial meeting of the Syria conference organized by the European Union.

Al Safadi said that the cost of supporting refugees fell almost entirely on the shoulders of the host states.

The Jordanian foreign minister arrived in the Belgian capital to participate in a donor conference organized by the European Union on "the future of Syria and the region." The conference is being held without representatives of the Syrian and Russian governments.

For 12 years, the protracted Syrian crisis has placed an estimated 15.3 million people in dire need of humanitarian assistance, including 5.5 million refugees forced to flee Syria to neighboring states and 6.8 million internally displaced people, according to the UN Refugee Agency.