MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and the European Union signed up to a statement on Friday in support of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) special envoy for Myanmar ahead of his trip to the junta-run country.

Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof of Brunei, whose country chairs ASEAN this year, is expected to go to Myanmar next week to urge the military command to stick to the agreed peace plan.

The declaration, also inked by New Zealand, Norway, South Korea and Timor Leste, said the signatories endorsed ASEAN's efforts to "chart a course out of the current crisis in Myanmar."

"We welcome the prospective visit to Myanmar by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei," they said.

The visit is part of the Five Point Consensus struck by ASEAN with the junta's leader, Min Aung Hlaing, in April. The allies pledged support of the Bruneian diplomat's attempts to facilitate its implementation, including an immediate end to violence, dialogue among all parties, and humanitarian access.

They said they were "concerned about the dire situation in Myanmar, its growing toll on the people of Myanmar, and its worsening implications for regional stability."

The military seized power in Myanmar on February 1, imprisoning the nation's de facto ruler Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint and prompting mass protests demanding a return to civilian rule.